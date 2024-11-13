Ranking the NFC South after Atlanta Falcons dismal loss to New Orleans
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons
The wins over the Eagles and Bucs are doing a lot of heavy lifting right now when it comes to how the Falcons are viewed. Yes, they have earned this top spot based on their 4-1 division record and key wins over the Eagles and Cowboys. However, there is nothing that is exciting about this team right now.
Twice fans have had reason to buy in and believe the Falcons are turning a corner as a playoff contender. First fans were rudely brought back to earth with an ugly loss to the Seattle Seahawks in a game it never felt they had a chance. The second loss in the same spot was last week against New Orleans, despite being given continual chances to climb back into the game.
This team is in a great position to host a first-round playoff game and win the NFC South. However, there simply isn't a reason to buy in and believe their ceiling is higher than that. Every time you want to believe in this team a poor effort and ugly result is coming. How Atlanta responds on the road in Denver before the bye week will be telling.