Rankings disrespect Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Recent ranking took the time to rank each of Atlanta's previous first-round selections. The rankings show a lack of understanding of the pulse of this Atlanta team, ranking Kyle Pitts as a better draft pick than corner A.J. Terrell. One is a franchise cornerstone while the other has found themselves in offseason trade rumors. As misplaced as this ranking might be, it isn't worse than having Michael Penix Jr. at the bottom of Atlanta's previous five first-round selections. It is a disrespect to the quarterback's potential and what the starter showed in the season's final three games.

The reason listed for having Penix ranked at the bottom is the fact the quarterback was a backup who garnered only three starts. While this is technically true it ignores the context and what the quarterback could be for this franchise moving forward. If it was framed as a bad pick based on Atlanta already having signed Kirk Cousins it might be a bit more understandable.

Kyle Pitts deserves the last-place ranking despite having an impressive rookie season

Looking at Atlanta's previous five first-rounders there isn't any debate that A.J. Terrell and Bijan Robinson are the top two selections. When looking at the worst pick, it is easily Kyle Pitts. Just in case you doubt this, consider hte fact the team chose Pitts over Micah Parsons or receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Imagine having the ability of Chase in Penix's first full season as a starter.

Selecting Pitts is the worst of the five, although the Falcons haven't had a complete bust out of any of the selections. While Penix is unproven, his talent and elite ceiling are clear. Any honest rankings of Atlanta first-rounders must show his ability more respect.

Atlanta appears to be banking the entire fate of their 2025 season on this fact having failed to make impactful offseason additions. The team appears content to take a step back and find out exactly how far Penix can take them. A strategy that is going to cost the team just as it did at the end of the 2024 season.