Re-signing special teams ace should be among Atlanta Falcons' offseason priorities

The Atlanta Falcons will have few impact-free agents the team must consider re-signing in the 2025 offseason. Drew Dalman is the only offensive starter to hit free agency and the defensive pieces who aren't under contract should be allowed to walk away. Atlanta's focus must be on drafting and signing pieces to rebuild the defense. Under new DC Jeff Ulbrich, the team has higher expectations to better support a loaded offense.

With that said, there is one underrated piece the Falcons should prioritize re-signing. KhaDarel Hodge isn't going to grab many headlines, but the free agent should be considered a glue guy for the Atlanta roster. Yes, Hodge had a game-winner touchdown against the Bucs and made a handful of key plays on special teams. Still, his contributions and energy remain underrated for a team that cannot afford to lose a winning player.

KhaDarel Hodge is a winning player the Falcons cannot afford to let walk away

The special teams ace makes his presence felt whether on offense or making a play on kicks. Finding the football and making an underrated impact play has been a consistent part of Hodge's time in Atlanta. It shouldn't be an expensive move to re-sign the veteran considering the market at receiver and the lack of high-dollar deals for special teams players.

Atlanta can make it work to bring back Hodge on a team-friendly deal. The team still has their trio of starting receivers under contract with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud all set to return next season.

It would be wise for Atlanta to add another receiver to compete with McCloud for the third receiver role. If the team doesn't want to go in this direction Hodge is a solid 4th option who has proven capable of making plays when needed. No question re-signing the veteran should be among the team's offseason priorities.