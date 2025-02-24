Rebuilding team remains suspected landing spot for Atlanta Falcons quarterback

Until the Atlanta Falcons either trade or cut Kirk Cousins, the quarterback will continue to be the story of the team's offseason. Recently proposed trades have the quarterback consistently landing in the same spot. The Cleveland Browns are desperate and for that reason, they remain the most sensible landing spot if the Falcons are going to trade Cousins.

For Cleveland, the reasoning is simple you're going to be without Deshaun Watson and need a full rebuild. Bringing in Cousins helps sell your fanbase on next season and doesn't move up your timetable of when you can reset the roster. It was just a season ago the Browns made the playoffs with Joe Flacco at the helm perhaps they can talk themselves into believing they could become a surprise wildcard contender with Cousins.

Kirk Cousins landing with the Cleveland Browns makes sense for both sides

The one downside of this potential trade is the fact that Kirk Cousins does hold a no-trade clause. If the veteran doesn't want to land on a team that appears to need a rebuild he has complete power to reject any deal. While the veteran's starting options are going to be limited he could attempt to force the Falcons to release him and allow the chance to pick his own landing spot.

It has to be at least considered looking at Kirk's contract and the limited trade options that appear plausible. The counter to this is the fact Cousins is going to have very limited options if he wants a chance as a starter. In Cleveland, the bar and expectations are already incredibly low. All the veteran would need to do is be anything close to capable and it would be a huge upgrade and put his career as a starter back on track. Regardless of how it happens, it is clear Cousins isn't going to be on Atlanta's roster much longer.