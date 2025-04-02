Recapping all notable Atlanta Falcons free agency moves

The Atlanta Falcons failed to make a splash in this year's free agency period. This doesn't come as a surprise when you consider the team's limited cap space and the spending during the 2024 offseason. Atlanta's focus remains on the draft and finding a way to part with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Still, the team has made a handful of noteworthy moves that have brought in important depth and begun to reshape the defense. Starting with the team's decision to bring back a defensive starter that had a solid start to the 2024 season.

Falcons re-sign Mike Hughes

Arguably, the biggest decision of Atlanta's offseason thus far is re-signing veteran corner Mike Hughes. The deal will keep Hughes in Atlanta for the next three seasons at a very reasonable rate. While the veteran struggled at the end of the season, there were a lot of great moments that proved the corner capable of forming a reliable duo with A.J. Terrell.

If the Falcons can find a way to fix their struggles rushing the quarterback, Hughes can be a reliable starter. It isn't a splashy signing, but a solid move that unquestionably makes the Falcons better.

Atlanta focuses on adding special teams talent

One of the more entertaining moves of the offseason was the return of quarterback-turned-tight-end Feleipe Franks. After departing the Falcons at the end of the Arthur Smith era, Franks is back after spending one season in Carolina. The tight end is a solid special-teams option and will give the Falcons depth at tight end. This was far from the team's first addition to the unit with the re-signing of KhaDarel Hodge and Mike Ford.

If there has been one consistent piece of Atlanta's offseason, it is an effort to add depth to their special teams unit. Hodge at least offers value at receiver; however, the biggest impact will be his ability to make plays on special teams.

The Falcons add former Georgia Bulldog Leonard Floyd

Atlanta signing Leonard Floyd is objectively a great decision. What has made it a bit underwhelming is the fact the team has marketed it as a splashy move. In fairness to Atlanta, it is the team's biggest move, and it is a rarity for the team to add a capable pass rusher. Signing Floyd would be far more exciting if the pass-rushing unit was anything close to capable.

Bralen Trice and Arnold Ebiketie are both unproven wildcards and the only other notable options at the position. It is hard to believe the Falcons won't continue to address the pass rush both in free agency and in the upcoming draft.

Atlanta adds valuable defensive depth

Other notable Atlanta signings include defensive end Morgan Fox and linebacker Divine Deablo. Both players are likely to be in rotational roles for the Falcons. Deablo gives the Falcons more speed at the position and a better ability in coverage. Fox is a great rotational piece along the defensive line but far from the star this team lacks. No question, Atlanta's offseason remains underwhelming in the first weeks of the offseason.