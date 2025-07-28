A recent prediction about Falcons’ first-round picks could mean bad news for Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons are entering the 2025 season with high expectations after finishing last year with an 8-9 record. This season will be year two with Michael Penix Jr., and his first season where he’s the unquestioned starter. Additionally, the Falcons have made moves throughout the offseason to set themselves up to be a contender.

Among those moves were selecting two edge defenders in the first round of the Draft. Atlanta selected Jalon Walker with the 15th-overall pick, then traded back into the first round to take James Pearce Jr. at No. 26. With the defensive line being a concerning area for the Falcons, the team is hoping the two rookies can be immediate contributors, and eventually emerge as a dominant duo.

Unfortunately, NFL writer Alex Ballentine is warning Atlanta fans not to get their hopes up about the duo’s year-one production. In a recent Bleacher Report piece, looking at every roster’s biggest strength and weakness, Ballentine argued defensive line remains the biggest weakness in Atlanta.

Defensive line is still considered Falcons’ biggest weakness ahead of 2025 season

Ballentine acknowledged the additions Atlanta made to the group, but still argued, “This is a case of guilty until proven innocent for the Falcons up front.” As for the rookies specifically, the writer believes the two edge defenders will need time to develop before they can be real difference makers.

"They double-dipped in the first round to get Jalon Walker and James Pearce, but those are two smaller edge-rushers who are going to need time to develop." Alex Ballentine (Bleacher Report)

This could be true, but rookie edge defenders are also not unheard of. Just as Walker and Pearce may need time to develop, they could also enter the league as immediate impact players. The league sees dominant rookies every year, and Walker and Pearce could be next, they’ll ultimately decide that.

Walker is 6-foot-1, 243-pounds, and Pearce is 6-foot-5, 245-pounds. Both played in the SEC, Walker at Georgia and Pearce at Tennessee, and while that’s different from the NFL, it’s an elite conference that produces a lot of NFL players. If the two can quickly transition to the league, they’ll be able to solve one of Atlanta’s biggest issues.

