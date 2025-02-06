Redrafting the Atlanta Falcons' mistake filled 2021 draft class

Pick #4 New Selection: Kyle Pitts Ja'Marr Chase

If the Atlanta Falcons could rewind the 2021 draft, there is zero chance they are selecting Kyle Pitts again. Pitts was great in his rookie season and a complete frustration in the three years since. Looking at who should take Kyle's spot two names stand out. A great case can be made for Micah Parsons considering Atlanta's complete lack of a capable pass rush. However, if we're looking to be as accurate as possible there wasn't a high chance Parsons found his way inside the top-five picks. Of the probable selections the best fit is Ja'Marr Chase.

Teams understand when they play the Bengals the one threat to break the game open is Chase. Understanding this and giving Chase so much attention one would think slows the production. Greatness always finds a way, however, and that perfectly defines the early career of Chase. The receiver is seemingly always open and finds a way to make a play when the team needs it most.

It is fun to consider just what this team might accomplish with Chase on the roster once they find a capable quarterback. It isn't going to change Atlanta's fate the past few years, but it does set them up far better than Kyle Pitts has.