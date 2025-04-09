Report suggests Atlanta has lost another potential landing spot for Cousins

Possible trade destinations for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins have continued to shrink quickly in the 2025 offseason. It seems the Cleveland Browns are now Atlanta's best bet of a team being willing to shoulder a portion of Kirk's contract. This comes as a surprise when you consider Cleveland's quarterback situation and how must wiser it would be for the franchise to select a starter in this year's draft.

Even if it is a swing-and-miss, your fanbase is going to be far more excited. However, if this is the path the Browns choose, Atlanta will be more than willing to acquiesce. Another team that appeared to be a clear fit for Cousins has no interest after a certain head coach did a bit of digging.

The Pittsburgh Steelers only have eyes for one aging quarterback

It seems that former Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith still has contacts in Atlanta and is underwhelmed with where Cousins is. This doesn't come as a surprise to anyone who watched the end of Atlanta's season. You don't need contacts to understand that Cousins is an aging quarterback who struggled at times even prior to an injury he blamed for the team's downfall.

Atlanta is quickly running out of avenues to part ways with Cousins. This may force the Falcons to make the decision to enter the season with the veteran quarterback. The remaining hope would be a quarterback injury that provides a destination or forces Cousins to rework his contract for a chance to start.

No matter how it plays out, it is objectively hilarious that the Steelers have removed themselves for the time being. If the team were looking at prospects or had a superior option, it would make sense. However, it seems Pittsburgh didn't watch any Jets games last season and has fallen for Aaron Rodgers.

Why anyone would want the sideshow of Rodgers at this stage of the veteran's career is a mystery. The quarterback is an all-time great who deserves respect for what he has accomplished. With that said, the weekly talk show appearances and trainwreck the Jets became served as a warning sign. Rodgers isn't Tom Brady, and Father Time is still undefeated.

Pittsburgh choosing to move on from Kirk Cousins as a potential option isn't surprising. It is concerning that their preferred option is a player with far more baggage and three years removed from playing at a high level.