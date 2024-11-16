Report suggests the Atlanta Falcons could make a quarterback change in 2025
By Nick Halden
The Athletic put together a list of teams that could have a new starting quarterback in the 2025 season. Including the Atlanta Falcons was surprising on a number of levels when you consider veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is still under contract with a dead cap hit that makes it impossible to make the move. While the Falcons were included on the list this was quickly pointed out and made clear that it would be a surprise to see Atlanta turn to Michael Penix Jr. next season.
Atlanta being included in the discussion while the obvious was pointed out is the problem with this move. The Falcons spent a top-ten pick on a player who has no path into the lineup for at least two years. A top-ten pick isn't worth a backup quarterback and that is exactly what the Falcons spent the pick on. If Penix proves to be a franchise quarterback and a long-term answer this point remains. The Falcons simply blocked two years of potential contending by spending money on Cousins instead of building around Penix.
The Atlanta Falcons have pushed themselves into the center of quarterback controversy
It doesn't matter how Kirk Cousins plays or finishes the season with Atlanta based on the contract he is the starter in 2025. Atlanta's decision-making continues to make little sense. If the team wanted a bridge to Penix there were far more affordable options that are more than capable.
This isn't a shot at Cousins who has been great for the Falcons but rather pointing out the reality of spending their top draft pick and the majority of cap space on the same position. Atlanta has put themselves in a position to be consistently questioned and every mistake that Cousins makes is the reason to turn to their young quarterback.
Unless Kirk Cousins goes on a magical Super Bowl run the offseason ahead for the Falcons is clear. It will be filled with pointless speculation about the quarterback position when the answer is already right in front of them. This is what the Falcons have set up by not putting their full trust in either player.
Attempting to both build for the future and win-now is a strategy that only ensures frustration. No matter how Penix plays when finally given the chance there will be a reason to challenge how Atlanta handled the situation. The only solution is a surprise deep playoff run that takes pressure off this year's struggling rookie class and the questions of what this team could be if Atlanta would commit to one path.