Report suggests the Atlanta Falcons have already decided Kirk Cousins' future

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to cut Kirk Cousins this offseason according to the latest reports. Before we've seen Michael Penix Jr. take a single snap the organization is already making it clear their intentions with the failed investment. It is hardly a great sign for a front office that has spent the last three years putting their full belief in Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinicke, and Desmond Ridder.

If you want to turn the clock back just a bit further the team was stuck with Mariota due to their ill-advised attempt to land Deshaun Watson. This pushed Matt Ryan out of the franchise and would start the quarterback frustrations fans hope is ending with the benching of Kirk Cousins.

Kirk Cousins' divorce from the Falcons is expected to be finalized before his $10 million roster bonus is due March 17, with executives across the league fully expecting Atlanta to have to release him by then.https://t.co/pUBOJ03BXi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2024

As much as fans want to believe this is the end of their misery at the quarterback position there is reason for concern. First, you have the obvious that this is the same front office that selected Penix right after paying Kirk Cousins. Their recent record of guys they believed to be franchise answers is Watson, Mariota, Ridder, and Cousins. It is hardly comforting that they understand and are capable of adequately evaluating the position.

Even if Penix is the answer, the Falcons will be dealing with Kirk's dead cap hit for the next two years if the quarterback is cut. Next season it is going to severely limit Atlanta's ability to add impact players or improve the pass rush or secondary. An absolute bust of a signing that the Falcons are eager to end and move on to a future that remains in question.

All of this is a mess of the team's own making neither believing in Cousins fully or spending his massive salary on pieces to support Penix. All of Atlanta's decisions and moves are frustratingly comedic demanding accountability and front office and perhaps coaching changes. Barring a surprise run to finish the year Falcons owner Arthur Blank must look at this as the final offense for a front office that has been consistently unable to add impact players.