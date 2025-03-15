Returning Falcons receiver joins long list of recent Atlanta re-signings

The Atlanta Falcons welcomed back receiver KhaDarel Hodge, keeping a fan favorite and important special teams contributor. Hodge has had a number of great moments on special teams. However, the defining 2024 moment for the veteran receiver was a walk-off touchdown to beat Tampa Bay. Stepping in for an injured Drake London, Hodge wasted no time having an impact showing the motor and energy that makes the veteran such a valuable piece.

Hodge returning was the right decision for Atlanta and gives the team a depth option at the position. Still, the Falcons need to bring in another receiver, better setting up the team to deal with any significant injuries. Atlanta has remained active, bringing back key depth pieces throughout the first week of free agency.

KhaDarel Hodge was one of many Atlanta re-signings in the first week of free agency

Aside from Hodge, the Falcons have re-signed Mike Hughes, Ta'Quon Graham, Kyle Hinton, Josh Woods, Elijah Wilkinson, Storm Norton, and Brandon Parker. Atlanta tendered center Ryan Neuzil as well, giving the franchise the ability to match any offer. This likely points to Neuzil being brought back as the favorite to start at center.

While none of these moves are going to demand headlines it retains important depth and a sense of continuity. The Falcons allowed other teams to overspend in the first wave of free agency, searching only for bargains, and focused on retaining their own players.

Considering the limits that Kirk Cousins' contract places on the franchise, it is the correct decision. Atlanta needs to be patient, working on rebuilding the defense, understanding this will be a months long process.

Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta front office are off to a solid start in the 2025 offseason. Building the defense slowly focusing on finding underrated pieces and keeping cap flexibility. Atlanta is heading in the right direction despite the lack of splashy headlines thus far.