Revisiting Atlanta Falcons' biggest What-Ifs of the 2024 season

1. What if Kirk Cousins never got hurt?

Watching back Atlanta's loss to New Orleans there are two hits that stand out as possible plays in which Kirk Cousins was injured. The quarterback's explanation appears to have validity when you see the punishment he took and consider how much the veteran fell off a cliff after the game. This invites a new debate of how much Atlanta's training and coaching staff knew of the injury. Kirk Cousins understood getting his job back was always going to be difficult.

The quarterback not being completely truthful about his health would make a level of sense. No matter the reasoning it is fun to imagine what could have been if Cousins never suffered the injury. As a reminder, the quarterback prior to the loss to New Orleans had been consistently clutch. Against the Bucs, Eagles, and Saints the veteran put together late game-winning drives.

Atlanta was 6-3 and well in control of the NFC South and their own destiny. Winning four more games down the stretch of the season would have happened. Atlanta would have had the chance to host a playoff game and Kirk's first season would have been considered a step forward.