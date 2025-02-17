Revisiting Atlanta Falcons' biggest What-Ifs of the 2024 season

2. What if Michael Penix Jr. had been put into the lineup after Kirk's injury?

Raheem Morris should have put Penix into Atlanta's starting lineup far sooner than the head coach made the move. It cost the Falcons a key win against a Chargers offense unable to move the ball on Atlanta. That game was the swing point of the season and having Cousins on the field cost Atlanta the game.

Yes, the Falcons were given a second life, however, it should have never reached this point. In only three games Penix showed an impressive clutch ability to create drives when Atlanta needed them most. There isn't a reasonable fan who is going to argue against Penix beating the Chargers and building his confidence against the Raiders.

With less pressure and more experience perhaps the rookie quarterback gets off to a faster start against the Commanders and Panthers. Putting pressure on both teams from the start of the game and is able to hold on. Both losses were in overtime with Penix never touching the ball after forcing the game-tying score in each game. The lack of experience and reps with his receivers clearly hurt the quarterback and the team's chances of winning.