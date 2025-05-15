Schedule release gives Falcons' rookie Jalon Walker early-season chance at revenge

When rookie pass rusher Jalon Walker fell to the Atlanta Falcons, it was due to a surprise decision from Atlanta's division rival. The Carolina Panthers were expected to select Jalon Walker before making the surprise decision to pass due to size concerns. This is objectively an amusing decision for a franchise that chose Bryce Young as its franchise quarterback. However, their poor decision serves as Atlanta's opportunity.

For Walker, the first chance at making a statement against the Panthers will come early in the season. Atlanta's schedule release handed the Falcons two early-season matchups against division rivals. The first comes in Week 1 with the season opener being scheduled against Tampa Bay. Week 4 will be Walker's first chance against his new division rival and the team that chose to go in another direction.

Jalon Walker has been handed an early-season chance to prove that Carolina made the wrong choice

Choosing a receiver to help Bryce Young is perhaps understandable, but it isn't close to a debate about who the best player left on the board was. Jalon Walker is going to have far more impact from day one and is going to be terrorizing Panthers quarterbacks for years to come.

The Atlanta pass rusher is expected to line up on the edge for the first two downs, with the Falcons focused on Walker's abilities rushing the quarterback. While Walker is great off the ball as well, there isn't any debate that this is where Atlanta needs the most improvement.

Jalon Walker having an early chance to get after Bryce Young and be a deciding factor in the divisional rivalry is a great decision from the league. It allows Atlanta the chance as well to put two early-season divisional wins on the board.

For Walker, it should be a matchup the linebacker has circled, understanding how the franchise viewed him. The Carolina Panthers are quickly going to regret the poor decision to pass on Walker, and the schedule release makes it clear this is now going to happen in the first four weeks of the Falcons' 2025 season.