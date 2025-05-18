Schedule release identifies the 4 games that will define Falcons' 2025 season

The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 schedule is here, and with it, the obvious games that are going to swing the season. Atlanta's 2025 slate is far from an easy road and is going to demand that Michael Penix Jr. become a top-ten quarterback for the Falcons to have a chance at playoff contention. For a young roster, there simply isn't another path for the team to be relevant deep into the season.

With this in mind, let's look at the four specific games the Falcons cannot afford to drop if they are going to break a playoff drought that dates back to the 2017 season. Starting with an early season matchup against a quarterback from Penix's class.

Week 2 Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Falcons are going to open the 2025 season against a tough Tampa Bay team before traveling to Minnesota. It is the second chance J.J. McCarthy will have to square off against a member of his rookie class after opening the season against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. Atlanta simply cannot afford to lose this game.

It is sandwiched between two division showdowns in the Bucs and Panthers. After this, the Falcons have a brutal two-game homestand against the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills. Both of those games could easily be losses, making this one of vital importance.

Weeks 12 and 18 New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

After Derek Carr's surprising retirement, there is no excuse for the Falcons not to sweep their hated division rival. Barring a surprise signing of Aaron Rodgers, there isn't one capable starting quarterback on this roster. Both Carolina and Tampa have impressive talent that could force a split in the season series.

Atlanta cannot afford that luxury when it comes to a New Orleans team long overdue for a rebuild. The Falcons must sweep the season series and take care of business against one of the worst teams on their schedule.

Week 7 Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers

After playing Jayden Daniels and Josh Allen in back-to-back games, the Falcons will travel to take on the 49ers. It is a Sunday Night Football game that is on the heels of Atlanta's two highest-profile matchups of the season. No matter how the previous two games went, you need this one to make a statement and make sure that a midseason slide isn't incoming.