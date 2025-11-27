Sean McVay rubbed salt in the wound of Falcons' struggles with surprising revelation

The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams' fates are tethered this season, as the ties between the two franchises have only grown in 2025. Not only do the Rams have Atlanta's 2026 first-round pick, both Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson landed with the Dirty Birds after stints in the City of Angels.

However, despite the connections, their seasons have yielded vastly different results. While the 9-2 Rams boast the best record in the NFC amid Matthew Stafford's MVP-caliber season, their success has partially been aided by the breakout campaign of former Falcons' linebacker Nate Landman.

The 27-year-old's success led him to sign a three-year extension with the Rams earlier this week. And that prompted head coach Sean McVay to admit that they pursued Landman in free agency due to the efforts of Rams assistant GM John McKay, who is the son of Arthur Blank's right-hand man and Falcons' CEO (and ex-NFL general manager) Rich McKay.

Sean McVay says the Rams used their Falcons' ties to sign Nate Landman

In his first season in Los Angeles, the Colorado product is in line to be selected to his first Pro Bowl. His 98 total tackles rank ninth in the NFL and is over 20 tackles ahead of Kaden Elliss—who is leading the Falcons in tackles. It's left a bad taste in his mouth, but Atlanta never considered retaining him.

Meanwhile, the Dirty Birds are sitting at 4-7 and are in line to miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season as both Morris and Terry Fontenot are on the hot seat. The regime let Landman walk for nothing this offseason which stings, but luckily Divine Deablo has shined in replacing him.

Compared to the undrafted free agent, the fifth-year linebacker is a far better fit for Jeff Ulbrich's defense, as his return from IR in Week 12 saw the Falcons snap their five-game losing streak in their 24-10 blowout against the New Orleans Saints while Ulbrich's defense suffered in his absence.

While Atlanta continues to struggle in developing some of their prized draft picks, executives like McKay are helping to spearhead the elite roster management in Los Angeles that should see their success continue long beyond Stafford's retirement—which is something Falcons' fans have been waiting years for.

It's hard enough knowing that the James Pearce Jr. trade could be the reason the Rams land a new franchise quarterback during the 2026 NFL Draft, but knowing that their front office has continued to capitalize on Fontenot's continued ineptitude makes the heartache grow even worse.