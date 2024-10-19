Seattle defender takes shot at Atlanta Falcons ahead of Sunday's matchup
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons are positioned well after winning their third straight against the Panthers. Tampa Bay remains tied for the division lead, but the Falcons have the tiebreaker giving them control of the NFC South. Carolina is a complete mess, and New Orleans lost their fifth straight on Thursday night falling quickly into the conference basement.
As impressive as Atlanta's start has been the team has continued to catch heat for their draft choices. The complete lack of impact from this year's class has been surprisingly bad even with Atlanta's low standards.
Seattle defender takes a shot at Atlanta Falcons decision to pass him by
Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Byron Murphy is set to return this week. The defender made headlines calling out the Falcons for being one of the teams interested that chose to pass. Murphy indicated the Falcons would regret their decision by the end of Sunday's game.
The shots fired in Atlanta's direction are a bit odd when you consider how many other teams passed on Murphy as well. It isn't as if the Falcons selected another defensive player with Murphy on the board. It is clear the team was always going to take Michael Penix Jr. ignoring the obvious needs on the defensive line.
Murphy being offended by this choice is a bit odd but perhaps easy motivation. For Atlanta, it is a chance to win your fourth straight and continue to prove yourself as a conference contender. Murphy's pregame comments are simply noise that won't change his team's inability to stop Geno Smith's turnovers or be able to better defend the run.
Yes, perhaps there is a bit of truth in the fact Atlanta should have drafted Murphy. At least the team would have spent a first-round pick on a player that will contribute in the next two seasons. Still, Murphy loudly calling Atlanta out before a game while his team is in freefall isn't a good look. A poor decision that can only be redeemed by the defender going out and backing up his words with by far his best game of the season.