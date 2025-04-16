Should the Atlanta Falcons chase Miami corner Jalen Ramsey?

Among this week's NFL headlines is the fact that the Miami Dolphins and corner Jalen Ramsey are heading for divorce. The two sides are ready to move on, and Ramsey will clearly have an extensive market when you consider the corner's history. While the deal is top-dollar, the Dolphins will be responsible for a portion of it, helping to ease the 2025 cap hit.

It seems likely that Ramsey will land with a contender if the two sides are working together to choose a landing spot. Since leaving his initial team, Ramsey has chosen two franchises that were making a noted push to contend. This limits the chances that Atlanta could land the star even if they are willing to spend what it will take.

Atlanta would be a great fit for Ramsey but lacks the draft capital to acquire the star corner

The problem for the Falcons is the fact that the reason Ramsey is a fit is the same reason the team can't afford the veteran corner. While they could spend a 2026 pick, it seems likely they don't want to begin borrowing from the future with only five picks in this year's draft. The team has more defensive needs than draft selections, and spending assets to acquire Jalen Ramsey at this stage of his career could be viewed as an unnecessary risk.

It is a fit for Atlanta, but it is the type of move you make when you're making a push to contend. Nothing about Atlanta's 2025 offseason suggests the team views themselves as a realistic contender. Appearing content to take a step back and put the fate of the season completely on the shoulder of Penix and the Atlanta offense.

Jalen Ramsey would be a great fit for the Falcons and would bring an edge to the defense that is badly needed. However, it is difficult to see Atlanta willing to spend assets to bring in an aging player into a young roster. Unless the Falcons believe they are closer than they appear to be, it simply doesn't fit their timeline.