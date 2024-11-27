Should the Atlanta Falcons consider starting Michael Penix Jr. in Week 13?
By Nick Halden
When the Atlanta Falcons might turn things over to their rookie quarterback remains a hot topic among fans and pundits. Cousins hasn't helped the discussion with his last two games. The offense was unable to deliver and take pressure off the defense and two drives were ended with awful turnovers.
That is the latest impression Cousins has made and this has led to a renewed discussion about Penix. Could the Falcons turn to the rookie with their season spinning in the wrong direction? The answer to the question remains the same despite the frustrating results from Atlanta's veteran quarterback.
Kirk Cousins hasn't been the problem for the Atlanta Falcons offense
Kirk's contract is going to keep Penix out of the lineup until the Falcons are taken out of the playoff race or the veteran suffers an injury. This is the only path that Penix has into the lineup not only because of the contract situation but because Atlanta's veteran quarterback simply isn't the problem.
Yes, Cousins has thrown two horrible interceptions but watching both games two things stand out. The first is extremely sloppy play from Atlanta's offense as a whole. Pre-snap penalties and dumb decisions consistently stopping drives that aren't the fault of Cousins. The second observation is the complete lack of a pass rush making Bo Nix and Derek Carr look like the second coming of Peyton Manning.
Putting a rookie quarterback isn't going to solve this team's problem. An inability to get to the quarterback and make the simple plays is what is consistently costing the Falcons. What does putting Penix into the lineup solve? Due to this and the contract situation, Penix remains the backup quarterback without a path to starting.
Give the Falcons credit for finding a way to six wins with this defense and an inconsistent offense. Wins that perhaps have built expectations and hidden what this team truly is. A unit that isn't going to be saved by a rookie quarterback who is going to remain benched.