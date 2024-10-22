Should the Atlanta Falcons consider starting Michael Penix Jr. in Week 8?
By Nick Halden
After the Atlanta Falcons awful showing against the Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta is likely to face a new question for the first time. Could the team consider making a change at quarterback? Michael Penix Jr. came in for the Falcons in garbage time vs. Seattle making his much awaited rookie debut. There was very little to celebrate with Penix only throwing one pass and Atlanta distracted by the beating they had just taken in front of their home crowd.
Yes, Kirk Cousins played awful and the promise of what Penix could become is enticing. However, there is zero chance the Falcons consider making a change at this point in the season. Cousins has earned respect and has more than produced for the Falcons this season. Aside from this, the veteran's contract wouldn't allow a change for at least another season.
Michael Penix Jr. isn't starting for the Atlanta Falcons this season
Atlanta isn't going to consider making the move and it is unlikely it would improve the team. A rookie quarterback playing behind Atlanta's injured offensive line while running this system doesn't make the Falcons any better. The team's issues have been self-imposed mistakes and a complete lack of an ability to rush the passer.
In no way does Penix make the Falcons better or give them a chance to improve at this point. Aside from this, Atlanta owes Kirk Cousins far too much guaranteed money to ever consider benching the veteran before deep into next season. For at least the next two years Kirk Cousins is going to be Atlanta's starting quarterback barring injury.
Cousins had a bad game and deserves a lot of heat for how he played against Seattle. Still, the veteran has set the single-game franchise record for passing yards and led three game-winning drives this season. Kirk is far from Atlanta's biggest problem and is the reason they are in contention in the first place. Michael Penix Jr. will have his shot to start in Atlanta, but it isn't happening anytime soon and any indication otherwise is a reactionary mistake.