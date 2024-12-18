Social media sent into frenzy after Falcons finally bench Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins' awful play has cost him his job. The Atlanta Falcons are benching their high-priced quarterback for the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Michael Penix Jr.
This move was begged for for many weeks. Cousins has been in a deadly stretch that should've cost him his job much earlier. Social media was going crazy every time Raheem Morris reasserted his faith in the veteran.
However, everyone has a breaking point and that has come for the Falcons and their coaching staff.
Media reacts to Falcons benching their expensive quarterback, Kirk Cousins
It is a sad end to the Kirk Cousins era. However, there will is now a buzz amongst the fans going into what was shaping up to be a boring game against the Giants. Everyone cannot wait to see the future of the franchise get his career started.