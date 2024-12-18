Social media sent into frenzy after Falcons finally bench Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins' awful play has cost him his job. The Atlanta Falcons are benching their high-priced quarterback for the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Michael Penix Jr.

This move was begged for for many weeks. Cousins has been in a deadly stretch that should've cost him his job much earlier. Social media was going crazy every time Raheem Morris reasserted his faith in the veteran.

However, everyone has a breaking point and that has come for the Falcons and their coaching staff.

Media reacts to Falcons benching their expensive quarterback, Kirk Cousins

Let's look at the reactions of many after news broke about the move on Tuesday night.

The #Falcons are making a major change, as Michael Penix Jr is expected to take over at QB, with Kirk Cousins going the bench.



Atlanta is still in the thick of the playoff hunt, and Cousins has struggled mightily. Now, Penix takes over. pic.twitter.com/xTPLBovmOd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2024

The reason for the benching is simple.

Kirk Cousins stats on the Falcons this season — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2024

Kirk Cousins' last 5 games 😐



1 TD

9 INT



1-4 record — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2024

Kirk Cousins in January, when discussing what he was looking for on the free agent market: "It's not about the dollars, but it is about what the dollars represent." The $90 million the Falcons guaranteed him? It represented 14 games. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 18, 2024

In addition to giving Cousins that contract, they also had to surrender a 5th because they tampered to do it — Adnan Ikic (@SayWhichWay) December 18, 2024

It feels like forever ago that history was made.

Kirk Cousins set the single game passing record for the Falcons this season



Wild. — Football (@BostonConnr) December 18, 2024

To add to the misery of Falcons fans, Cousins' former team feels like they dodged a bullet.

Zero chance the Vikings are 12-2 right now if they re-sign Kirk Cousins — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) December 17, 2024

Sam Darnold vs Kirk Cousins this year:



Sam: Kirk:



3,724 Yards 3,508 Yards

30 Touchdowns 18 Touchdowns

11 Interceptions 16 Interceptions

104.9 QB Rating 88.6 QB Rating

12-2… — MNMuse (@statmusewolves) December 18, 2024

It is a sad end to the Kirk Cousins era. However, there will is now a buzz amongst the fans going into what was shaping up to be a boring game against the Giants. Everyone cannot wait to see the future of the franchise get his career started.