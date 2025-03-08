Sparse quarterback market could open up surprise landing spot for Kirk Cousins

When the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins early in the 2024 season it was viewed as a win for the franchise. After two seasons of Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, the fanbase was desperate for anything close to capable quarterback play. Arthur Smith's teams were consistently on the cusp of playoff contention and held back by the most important position. Cousins was supposed to be the solution that allowed Atlanta to take the next step.

Instead, Cousins has become the roadblock to the team fully taking advantage of their quarterback's rookie contract. Kirk's deal leaves the Falcons in a tough spot, unable to trade the quarterback until after June 1st, and a release leaving Atlanta looking foolish for their hard stance on keeping the quarterback. Still, there is reason for optimism looking at the quarterback market and considering how Cousins could easily become a consolation prize.

Kirk Cousins' stock is heading in the right direction despite a rocky 2024 finish

There are two quarterbacks in this year's draft class in Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders who are expected to become franchise options. After this the draft class looks extremely shaky with teams turning their attention to the trade and free agent markets for possible answers.

Imagine if the Falcons weren't locked in with Michael Penix Jr. heading into the 2025 season. Fans would be left attempting to sell the idea that Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, or Justin Fields are franchise answers. Things grow bleaker from there, looking at Marcus Mariota, Carson Wentz, and Jacoby Brissett as possible bridge options.

Of all these players, it is easy to sell that Kirk Cousins has the highest upside and is the most established player outside of Rodgers. While Rodgers had the far higher peak, the quarterback consistently brings drama and attention wherever he lands. Cousins is the younger and safer option to sell your fanbase on.

There aren't the high expectations that come with adding Rodgers but the possible ceiling remains just as high at this point in their respective careers. While the move to add both Penix and Cousins in the first place never made sense for the Falcons, the team is making the right decision here.

Cousins isn't going to lose any value as teams attempt to find answers at the position. Waiting out the market and attempting to find a trade for the veteran quarterback is the right decision for the Falcons. There simply isn't a downside to giving the situation time and hoping an extremely sparse market works in Atlanta's favor.