Stunning Mike Evans injury update will have Falcons fans shaking in their boots

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been without superstar receiver Mike Evans since Week 7, but he's finally approaching a return. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Bucs finally opened his practice window, meaning his return from injured reserve is looming and could come this weekend.

However, a more realistic return date would be in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons. The 32-year-old will return to practice this week, but rushing him back into action is coaching malpractice, especially considering the Buccaneers will host the 2-10 New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

His return is terrible news for the Dirty Birds, whose playoff hopes are already hanging on for dear life. Raheem Morris' group will travel to Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football next week, so there's a chance the aging wideout helps ruin the short week by officially eliminating the Falcons from playoff contention in primetime.

For the first time in his career, Evans will be held under the 1,000-yard threshold. He suffered a hamstring injury against the Jets in Week 3 before suffering a broken clavicle back in Week 7 in a primetime loss to the Detroit Lions that Todd Bowles said would sideline him for most of the season.

But now, he's finally bracing for a long-awaited return. The impact of the Texas A&M product has been invaluable to Josh Grizzard's offense, as his absence has seen Baker Mayfield and the offense suffer. And this is the same offense that saw Bucky Irving's return from IR reap benefits last weekend.

His return means that first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka can return to the slot where he took the NFL by storm earlier this season, and will also have a positive affect on Chris Godwin, who has struggled to return to form after suffering a season-ending dislocated ankle midway through the 2024 season.

Moreover, the six-time Pro Bowler isn't the only wideout the Bucs could get back against the Falcons. Second-year receiver Jalen McMIllan scored eight touchdowns as a rookie, but has yet to play this season due to a neck injury suffered in training camp, and his practice window was also opened.

But the most worrisome part of Evans' impending return is the fact that this high-powered offense is already difficult enough for the Atlanta defense to return. Jeff Ulbrich's defense has imploded in recent weeks, as their two-high coverages continue to leave them vulnerable against the big play.

And for Falcons fans, knowing that the reigning NFC South champions will more than likely be back at full strength next week is cause for disaster.