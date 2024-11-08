Sunday offers the Atlanta Falcons the chance to all but end NFC South race
By Nick Halden
If the Atlanta Falcons can take care of business against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday there is a very good chance it locks away the division for good. A win makes it impossible for the Saints or Panthers to catch the Falcons. Already the teams would need to win out to have any realistic shot of catching Atlanta in the NFC South. Neither roster has close to the needed talent to have this type of hot start with both in reality all but eliminated.
Since losing Chris Godwin and Mike Evans the Bucs have lost three straight. This includes two heartbreakers to Kansas City and Atlanta when the game felt within their grasp. In reality, Atlanta's two-game lead is three with the Falcons holding the division tiebreaker over the Bucs. While the Falcons get to play the worst team in football the Bucs will be taking on San Francisco without their two best offensive players.
Atlanta has a chance to put together a four-game lead over the rest of the NFC South on Sunday
Yes, it is a long season and the Bucs do have an easy finish to the year, however, a win this week would all but close out the NFC South race. Tampa isn't going to be able to beat San Francisco without their best weapons on the field and with Baker having to play hero ball every drive.
Add in the short week of rest and there are clear reasons that Tampa is expected to lose this week. As long as the Falcons can take care of business, they should be heading to Denver next week with what is really a four-game lead and seven games left on the season. With very winnable games against the Raiders, Giants, and Panthers left on their schedule.
Winning in New Orleans should allow Atlanta to take a breath and turn their attention to the NFC playoff race. Starting to concern themselves with chasing the second seed, understanding that Sunday likely will lock away the division and end any hopes of Tampa continuing their recent NFC South dominance.