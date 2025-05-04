Super Bowl-winning GM flames Falcons for costly first-round trade

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot hopes one day he can reach the status of Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman: Super Bowl Champion

Another aspect Fontenot hopes to mimic is constructing a dominant pass rush, something no one has done better than Roseman.

Terry Fontenot's efforts to fix pass rush has been ridiculed

The Falcons' GM got aggressive during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Jalon Walker No. 15 overall and trading back into the first round for the player they originally wanted, James Pearce Jr.

To do so, he traded back from the second to the third round, gave up a seventh-rounder, and sent next year's first-rounder to the Rams.

Sending that first-rounder caught the eyes of many people, including Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

Howie Roseman’s reaction to the Falcons trading their 2026 first-round pick is pretty hilarious.



(🎥: @Eagles)

Presumably, Philly was looking to trade up for the player they eventually traded up one spot for, Jihaad Campbell.

Much like the Falcons never thought Jalon Walker would fall to them, the Eagles never thought Campbell would fall to them.

In the video, everyone in the room was shocked that Atlanta gave up a first-rounder. Especially after the Giants traded up to No. 25 for much less.

However, they were different situations and everyone has had the wrong perspective.

The Giants only had to trade up nine spots, and let's not act like their trade was cheap either. They sent their second-rounder and two third-rounders.

Meanwhile, the Falcons jumped 20 spots. They essentially made their first-round pick a year early for the price of trading back a round and shipping their seventh-rounder.

The Dirty Birds are banking on a playoff run with this trade. Assuming James Pearce Jr. doesn't turn into the next T.J. Watt, selecting in the top half of the 2026 NFL Draft makes this trade age like milk.

Overall, you can't fault Terry Fontenot's aggressiveness. Last year, he doubled down at quarterback after all the struggles, and this year, it was edge rusher.