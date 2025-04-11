Surprise Kirk Cousins landing spot brings trade hopes back to life

As the potential landing spots for Kirk Cousins have dwindled this offseason, trade hopes have continued to become less likely. It was always a long shot that the Falcons were going to be able to find a team willing to shoulder any of Cousins' deal. With how awful the veteran looked in the season's final games, it is hard for a franchise to talk themselves into paying for the veteran. No matter the reasoning behind the quarterback's demise, teams are going to need a healthy level of desperation to even consider the move.

This week's headlines have helped bring hope back to Atlanta's trade hopes with the news a surprise team might not be out on Cousins after all. Pittsburgh has continued to allow Aaron Rodgers to hold their offseason hostage with Mason Rudolph being the team's only current starting option. If Rodgers doesn't sign with the Steelers, the Falcons could have another potential suitor for Cousins.

Pittsburgh cannot be written off as a potential landing spot for Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins

Atlanta fans should be keeping a close eye on the draft approach of both Pittsburgh and the Cleveland Browns. If neither team takes a quarterback in the first two days of the draft and Rodgers remains a free agent, perhaps a Cousins trade is still possible.

For the Steelers, it makes far more sense to add Kirk Cousins than Aaron Rodgers. Cousins has played at a higher level more recently and better fits an offense that is going to be defined by two diva receivers. Throwing Rodgers into this mix is the perfect recipe for an entertaining reality show, not a winning football team.

Aside from this, Cousins is younger, and there is more reason to believe the veteran quarterback has something left in the tank. Trading for Cousins gives you some hope of keeping Mike Tomlin's winning streak alive and perhaps being a fringe contender.

With that said, it is clear the Steelers seem intent on waiting on Aaron Rodgers and prefer the former Packer and Jets quarterback. It will take a surprise team signing Rodgers and no quarterbacks falling Pittsburgh's way for the team to remain a logical landing spot for Cousins and an answer to Atlanta's biggest problem.