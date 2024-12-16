Tampa Bay dashes Atlanta's playoff hopes with dominating win over Chargers
By Nick Halden
The Tampa Bay Bucs remain in control of the NFC South no matter how Atlanta fares against the Raiders. A dominating win on the road gives Tampa the inside track to winning the NFC South and finishing what has been a dominating run. The Bucs have three very winnable games left against the Cowboys, Saints, and Panthers.
If the Bucs were going to stumble and allow Atlanta a chance to take back the division this was the obvious spot. Beating the Chargers in the fashion they did was a message that the Falcons must win out and hope the Bucs are upset in the final three weeks of the season. The more like scenario, this was the end of Atlanta's playoff hopes.
Atlanta's late season collapse has taken away any hopes of a playoff berth
There isn't a reasonable argument to believe that Baker Mayfield won't beat Cooper Rush, Spencer Rattler, or Bryce Young. The Bucs are getting hot at the perfect time and have made the Falcons pay for choking away games against the Saints and Chargers.
It is hard to feel bad for an Atlanta team that was in a perfect position and has been on a self-imposed losing streak. Refusing to make a quarterback change or attempt obvious adjustments has cost the Falcons valuable wins. Last week's loss to the Vikings was the final straw with the Bucs easily beating a banged-up Raiders team.
With a one-game lead, the Bucs simply need to win out against struggling teams to lock up a first-round home playoff game. Atlanta should slowly begin turning their attention to the offseason with the realization they have suffered yet another epic collapse. One that seemed unthinkable when they sat at 6-3 with a perfect division record. Give the Bucs credit for taking advantage of an Atlanta team that has choked away any playoff hopes.