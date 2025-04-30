The best Falcons undrafted free agent signing that nobody is talking about

Atlanta's 2025 draft class and wave of undrafted signings are going somewhat overlooked based on an unfortunate story. The Falcons getting in their own way when it comes to positive stories seems consistent for a frustrating franchise. However, it is only fair to point out in this case that the awful decision isn't the fault of Atlanta, but a kid who made an incredibly poor choice. Lost in all of this is a great wave of draft talent and undrafted signings.

None are more impressive than corner Cobee Bryant, who had the talent to be a late-day two selection. Whether it was injury or size concerns that caused Bryant's fall isn't completely clear. No matter the reasoning, the Falcons signed a player who has shown an incredible nose for the ball and profiles as a possible starting option despite going undrafted.

Cobee Bryant could quickly work his way into Atlanta's defensive rotation in the 2025 season

It wouldn't be a crazy take to believe Bryant could surpass either Kevin King or Dee Alford on the Atlanta depth chart. Both players are coming off an underwhelming season, and the Falcons badly need a reliable third option. Not only does Bryant attack the football, but the corner also appears to thrive in matchups where he is at a clear disadvantage. This is going to be paramount considering the corner's lack of size.

Bryant becoming a starter or at least the 4th corner in Atlanta's defense shouldn't come as a surprise. The talent and potential fit for Atlanta are clear. With that said, it will be an uphill battle with Alford and King having such a clear advantage of experience, not only in the league but in Atlanta's organization. The Falcons are going to have an interesting decision to make if the team doesn't make any other notable additions before Week 1.