The Falcons’ 2025 schedule says everything about how the NFL sees them

The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 schedule has been released, including a shocking number of primetime matchups. Atlanta will have four primetime matchups and a standalone morning game as part of Atlanta's international series. This sends a message that the league believes not only in the Atlanta Falcons in 2025 but the ceiling of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Under Arthur Smith, the Falcons weren't handed the chance to play in front of a national audience with any level of regularity. It was clear the league was actively shying away from featuring the Falcons. Considering Arthur Smith's offense and the trio of Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and Marcus Mariota, this is understandable. However, Atlanta's 2025 schedule being such a drastic change leaves no question about what the league thinks of Atlanta.

The Falcons having so many featured games proves the league believes Atlanta will be relevant in 2025

Atlanta's primetime schedule starts in Week 2 when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. It is likely a great time to take on the Vikings as they attempt to answer quarterback concerns. It could become a great early statement game for the Falcons.

The next featured game will come in Week 6 with Monday Night Football having the Falcons vs. the Bills as part of a double-header. Atlanta will be offered a few extra hours of rest, playing the following week against San Francisco on Sunday Night Football. This is three weeks of primetime games just in the first seven weeks of the season.

After this, the Falcons aren't scheduled to be featured again until Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Sunday Night Football matchup should be telling of Atlanta's ceiling and could have huge implications in the NFC playoff race. Aside from Buffalo, there are reasons to believe the Falcons could be favorites in the three remaining primetime matchups.

Regardless, it is a great chance for the Falcons to establish their contender status early in the season. A fifth featured game will come in Week 10 with the Colts playing the Falcons in Germany at 9:30 EST as part of the league's international series.

All of this adds up to the league putting a level of trust into Atlanta's 2025 season. Speaking to a level of belief that this franchise will have relevance in the playoff race for the first time in seven seasons.