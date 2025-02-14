The Falcons’ Rushing Duo: Bijan Robinson’s Flash Meets Allgeier’s Power

Falcons fans will see Michael Penix Jr. take command of the offense in 2025, making him the team’s fifth different starting quarterback to start a season in five seasons.

Penix showed he belongs in the conversation as one of the best quarterback selections of the 2024 NFL Draft with three strong starts. While he will experience some growing pains, as Falcons fans should expect, he benefits from having two starting-caliber running backs behind him.

In a recent Forbes article, DJ Siddiqi called the Falcons' duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier “arguably the most underrated in the NFL.” Often overshadowed by the Detroit Lions’ tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, Robinson and Allgeier combined for 2,100 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024.

Robinson, in his second season, had a breakout year, rushing for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He finished third in the NFL in rushing yards but was arguably snubbed for a Pro Bowl spot. However, he was later selected as an alternate and participated when Saquon Barkley was unable to attend due to the Super Bowl.

Allgeier saw fewer carries in 2024 but made the most of his opportunities, rushing for 644 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. A fifth-round pick in 2022, he rushed for over 1,000 yards as a rookie and still holds the Falcons’ franchise record for most rushing yards by a rookie. Robinson expounded in a recent article on how the duo works so well together.

"The cool thing about Tyler is this isn’t a starter or backup thing. We have two NFL starters on the field at the same time. First of all, it helps our bodies a lot. We come out of games fresher because we’re not taking the full workload. That’s the biggest advantage." Bijan's full quotes can be found here.

Robinson’s point is backed by the numbers. Most of his carries came in the first half (167 in the first half, 137 in the second), with a steady decline toward the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Allgeier saw most of his action in the second half (50 in the first half, 86 in the second), with the majority coming in the fourth quarter.

When teams prepare for the Falcons, they must account for two running backs with distinct yet complementary styles. Robinson’s swift, ankle-breaking cutbacks are a spectacle, while Allgeier’s bruising, downhill running wears down defenders.

"Just having the defense on its toes, it doesn’t matter who’s in. We’re going to have big gains. You have to plan for both of us. That’s the most important thing. Teams can’t afford to relax, and it catches defenses off guard." Tyler Allgeier, via Forbes

As Penix prepares for his first full season as the Falcons’ starting quarterback, he will lean on the dynamic duo in the backfield to take some of the pressure off.