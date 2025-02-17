The Falcons should consider extending RB Tyler Allgeier immediately

Tyler Allgeier has been discussed as a potential trade piece for the Atlanta Falcons. The team's rookie rushing record holder is heading into the final year of his deal and with the presence of Bijan Robinson, there are only so many carries available.

It all makes sense, why pay a player who is the backup to one of the league's best players and plays a position that is easily replaceable? However, that isn't the case, the Falcons must enter extension talks with the bruising running back. He is a valuable piece to the offense and a perfect fit for his limited role.

Falcons should agree to an extension with Tyler Allgeier

As we all know, the running back market is unfair. These players take the most punishment but get the least amount of compensation. As sick as it is, the Atlanta Falcons must take advantage of that right now.

Tyler Allgeier is entering the final year of his rookie deal and letting him walk isn't the best option. He perfectly complements superstar RB Bijan Robinson and takes a lot of wear and tear off of him.

Allgeier has changed the energy of many games since the Falcons used a day-three pick on him. Defenders are terrified of tackling him, especially after dealing with Robinson's ankle-breaking skills.

We have seen countless runs by the former BYU Cougar that only a handful of backs in the league could pull off -- he isn't easily replaceable.

The price has to be right, though. A three or four-year extension with an average salary of $4 million seems reasonable. This would put him in the Austin Ekeler, Zack Moss, and Jamaal Williams range.

The Falcons running back is a better player than those three but once you step up another level you get to guys like Miles Sanders and Devin Singletary -- players who haven't lived up to their second contracts.

If you jump into negotiations early you can potentially convince him to stick around for a cheaper-than-expected price.

If he hits the open market, Allgeier could easily make more than $4 million. However, it is all about fit, comfortability, and earning financial stability as soon as possible -- it is in the best interest of both parties to agree to an extension as soon as possible.