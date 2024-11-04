The Falcons' win is being overshadowed by the Cowboys' loss
The National Football League has those few select teams who get media coverage whether they are 17-0 or 0-17. Of course, the Dallas Cowboys are the first of those select teams that get all the attention.
The Atlanta Falcons were fortunate to play a dysfunctional Cowboys team in Week 9 and, predictably, all the attention is on "America's Team" despite getting beat up by the better team. The Falcons deserve more credit from the media for their physical win at home.
Falcons' success covered up by the Cowboys' futility
Raheem Morris outcoached Mike McCarthy, Jimmy Lake's defense outplayed Mike Zimmer's defense, Kirk Cousins outplayed Dak Prescott; you get the idea, the Falcons were the better team in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Despite that, all the halftime reports and media coverage has gone to the Dallas Cowboys.
Unless you have been living under a rock, you could have predicted this, but it doesn't make it any less frustrating. We are hearing more about Prescott's injury—which isn't going to change the outcome of their season—than Kirk Cousins' perfection. With that being said, we certainly hope Dak will be okay.
Rather than talking about what is next for the ascending Falcons, we are hearing people ask what's next for the struggling Cowboys.
We have no control over what the media talks about but we should see more talk about success rather than disappointment. The Dirty Birds should get the headlines over the Cowboys because they are the better team.