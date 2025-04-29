These trades would complete the Falcons' roster after excellent 2025 Draft

Just because the NFL Draft has concluded doesn't mean the offseason activities have concluded. Teams will now scramble to fill their remaining roster holes that they couldn't fill during the Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons could still use an upgrade or two. They have proven to be among the most aggressive teams with Terry Fontenot at the helm, so watch out for one of these three trades to happen.

The Falcons could trade for Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

The New York Giants picked up Kayvon Thibodeaux's fifth-year option after drafting Abdul Carter—take it for what it's worth.

It is still questionable if the Giants would look to sell Thibodeaux. They could ride with him to form one of the league's best defensive lines or try to sell while they can.

The Falcons drafted Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. to rush the passer, but you can never have enough guys coming off the edge. Trading for 2022's fourth-overall pick might be overkill, but when you have struggled at the position for so long, why not throw as many darts at the board as possible?

The Falcons could trade for Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey

Rumors have swirled that the Atlanta Falcons have called about Jalen Ramsey, which isn't all that surprising.

Ramsey is as good as gone in Miami, and with his relationship with Raheem Morris, Atlanta is a perfect destination. Adding him would make this defense one of the best, on paper.

The Falcons could trade for Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander is the less-desired player due to his injury history and volatile play, but he is still a great trade option.

The long-time Packers corner has the potential to form the league's best duo at cornerback. Much like Ramsey would, adding him would make this defense look completely different than it was even a month ago.