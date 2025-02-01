Three Falcons named in Pro Football Networks' top 100 free agent list

The Atlanta Falcons enter the 2024 offseason with several key free agents potentially set to test the market, forcing the team to make difficult decisions. With limited cap space and major financial commitments already in place, Atlanta must carefully evaluate which players to retain and which departures they can afford.

Several players played crucial roles in 2024, but their future with the team remains uncertain. With the roster in flux and needs on both sides of the ball, the Falcons’ approach to free agency will have lasting implications for their success in the upcoming season.

Drew Dalman – Center #35

Atlanta's highest ranked free agent, Dalman was a fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 and became the team’s starting center in 2022. Since taking over the role, Dalman has been a key asset, recently earning the No. 4 ranking among NFL centers by Pro Football Focus in 2024—despite missing eight games on injured reserve.

As the 2024 offseason progresses, re-signing Dalman should be a priority for the Falcons. However, it may be more challenging than expected. A recent ESPN article ranked him as the 27th-best free agent available this offseason. In the article, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler noted, “As the main guy at the position in a soft market, Dalman has a chance to receive top-three money among centers, surpassing Lloyd Cushenberry III's four-year, $50 million deal with the Titans in 2024.”

With the Falcons ranked 27th in the NFL in available cap space and Kirk Cousins' contract looming over the franchise, Atlanta risks losing its star center in free agency. According to Pro Football Network, Dalman “allowed a career-best 3.7% pressure rate, a significant improvement from his 5.7% pressure rate over his first three seasons” in 2024.