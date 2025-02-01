Three Falcons named in Pro Football Networks' top 100 free agent list

Ryan Neuzil – Interior Lineman (Center/Left Guard) #48

Many may be surprised to see a backup lineman ranked among the top 50 free agents, but this offseason’s offensive line market is thin. Neuzil started eight games for Atlanta in 2024 while filling in for Drew Dalman and proved himself as a capable starter.

Originally a left guard in college, Neuzil transitioned to center in the NFL after going undrafted in 2021. He was signed by Atlanta and has remained with the team since.

According to Pro Football Network, “In 2024, he allowed only one sack along with a 3.1% pressure rate—the 10th-lowest pressure rate among centers with at least 300 pass-blocking snaps.” Pro Football Focus ranked Neuzil as the 31st-best center in the NFL out of 40, despite his limited playing time.

Neuzil should return in 2025 as a more affordable option than Dalman, whose market value continues to rise. At 27 years old, he has proven to be a reliable starter with significant upside.