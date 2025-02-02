Top 10 Atlanta Falcons 2025 cap hits and their projected off-season status

1. Kirk Cousins $40-million dollar projected cap hit

After a hot start to the season, it wasn't long before Cousins spectacularly fizzled out and proved the absurdity of his price. The Falcons, presumably wanting to save as much cap space as possible, will most likely seek to trade Cousins, with the Cleveland Browns, in my opinion, being an ideal landing spot.

2. Chris Lindstrom $22-million dollar projected cap hit

Being undeniably one of the best guards in the league, I don't see any logical reason for the Falcons to move off of him and further destabilize an already unstable team. Whatever moves the Falcons may make this off-season, Chris Lindstrom is here to stay.

3. Jessie Bates III $22-million dollar projected cap hit

Bates is honestly somewhat of a rarity. Atlanta paid top dollar for him, and yet, all in all, he's still a massive bargain. In his two seasons with the Falcons, all Jessie Bates does is find ways to contribute meaningfully. The Falcons have no reason to mess with such an asset.

4. Jake Matthews $21-million dollar projected cap hit

A relic of the bygone, much-missed, Matt Ryan era of the Falcons, who, despite his age, still manages to play at a consistently high level. Considering the importance of left guard, and Matthews' proven track record, it would be highly unusual for the Falcons to do anything other than leave him be.

5. Grady Jarrett $20-million dollar projected cap hit

Although Grady Jarrett is a much beloved and respected Falcon, the truth is, our defense was awful this season and the aging veteran isn't the solution. With that in mind, I could see the Falcons either attempting to rework his deal or even cut him, saving $ 16-million in the process.

6. A.J. Terrell $19-million dollar projected cap hit

Being a key building block of a secondary that desperately needs rebuilding, there's no chance the Falcons make a move here.

7. David Onyemata $16.9-million dollar projected cap hit





Considering the poor performance of our defense this season, I presume that the Falcons will choose to cut the underwhelming defensive lineman to save $8-million.

Especially considering that, unlike Jarrett, David Onyemata garners no emotional attachment.





8. Kaleb McGary $16-million dollar projected cap hit

Despite his high price, McGary showed enough last season to warrant another shot, especially now that he's going to be tasked with guarding the blindside of a left-handed quarterback, a scary proposition, and not one you try to slot someone else into without good reason.

9. Darnell Mooney $14-million dollar projected cap hit

Darnell Mooney was fantastic last season, and will most likely continue to prove himself as a viable second option behind Drake London due to his stellar speed and route running. Suffice it to say, the Falcons would be amiss to even entertain moving off Mooney.

10. Kyle Pitts $10-million dollar projected cap hit

Regardless of how much cap space trading Pitts would save, I'm apt to claim they'll trade him just out of pure frustration. Truth is, he's proven himself to be an inconsistent and all-around disappointing player, who the Falcons could easily replace for cheaper.