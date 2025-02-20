Top 3 trade destinations for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts this offseason

1. New England Patriots could target Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

The New England Patriots have targeted many familiar faces to assemble their coaching staff -- starting with head coach Mike Vrabel. From there it was like a chain reaction, starting with the return of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

When he was last with the Pats, McDaniels' offense centered around the tight end position with Rob Gronkowski. Having that inside threat down the seam is imperative for their roster and with Hunter Henry as their current starter, they may look for an upgrade.

While Kyle Pitts hasn't been known for his physicality like Gronk was, he is still incredibly talented. For whatever reason it has not shown up on the field in Atlanta since his rookie year but Josh McDaniels and his young quarteback can fix that.