Top 3 trade destinations for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts this offseason

2. Cincinnati Bengals could target Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

One year ago, the Cincinnati Bengals would've been one of the worst landing spots for Kyle Pitts. Starting QB Joe Burrow has never prioritized throwing it to his tight ends but that changed with Mike Gesicki in 2024. The veteran snagged 65 passes for 665 yards -- impressive for someone playing with Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins.

However, Gesicki is a free agent and his tour around the NFL may continue. While the veteran tight end is a great player, Kyle Pitts' potential availability may be too much for the Bengals to pass up.

Adding the player selected over their superstar receiver adds another element to an explosive offense. In addition, Zac Taylor's offense would allow Pitts to play in space more, where he is most comfortable.