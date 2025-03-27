Trio of Georgia defenders gives Falcons a chance to win over Bulldog fans

One recurring fan complaint the Falcons face is the lack of Georgia Bulldogs drafted in recent team history. Yes, the team has drafted Bulldogs in their recent history, but all at the end of the draft. While it is a complaint with a healthy level of bias it is a valid one. When you look at Terry Fontenot's draft history after round one, the Falcons would have been wise to perhaps look in Georgia's direction.

With this in mind, the Falcons could be looking to change this trend after putting a heavy focus on scouting Georgia's defensive prospects. It also doesn't hurt Atlanta's chances of drafting a Bulldog when all three of the team's projected first-round prospects are clear fits for Atlanta. Starting with a pass rusher who is going to be a long-term starter at the next level.

Mykel Williams-EDGE

Williams is the best fit for Atlanta's timeline of contention out of the trio. The edge rusher is going to be a great starter at the next level. What knocks him down in Atlanta's draft range is the fact that it is going to take time to develop at the next level. While that is typically true for all edge rushers, it is especially the case for Williams.

The former Bulldog is going to need patience and reps to develop. It isn't going to be an instant fix to plug Williams into the starting lineup. However, if Atlanta can exercise patience and were to bring the prospect in, you would have given yourself a long-term answer at the position. These are the types of moves Atlanta must make if they want to have a chance to improve the pass rush and become a more attractive landing spot for veteran pass rushers.

Malaki Starks-Safety

The signing of Jordan Fuller makes it less likely the Falcons are going to look in this direction. Although Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot has a history of proving himself willing to take the best player on the board, no matter the fit. Drafting Bijan Robinson with Tyler Allgeier on the roster is proof of this, as is the team's recent quarterback moves.

If the Falcons believe Starks is the missing piece in the secondary, they will make the move. It is fun to imagine what the duo of Starks and Jessie Bates could accomplish. The one problem is the lack of pass rushing help Atlanta would be offering the defense, leaving far too many mistakes for even this talented duo to attempt to wipe away.

Jalon Walker-LB

Jalon Walker could be off the board long before Atlanta's number is called. The linebacker's speed and ability to rush the passer are going to be enticing after the first handful of picks. The one interesting thing for Atlanta is the ability to have Kaden Elliss and Walker consistently lining up to mess with the offensive protection.

Unlike Elliss, Walker could be a great off-ball linebacker as well as a solid pass rusher. If the prospect falls far enough it would make sense for the Falcons, improving the middle of their defense while giving the pass rush a boost.