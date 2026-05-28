Tua Tagovailoa made Zachariah Branch comp that'll have Falcons fans salivating

The Atlanta Falcons don't have the most star-studded wide receiver room, but they really don't need to. With Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts to supplement Drake London in the passing game, the Falcons just need capable players who can fit specific roles in Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees' offense.

That doesn't mean that Atlanta ignored the wide receiver room this offseason, though. In fact, quite the opposite. After signing Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, Ian Cunningham added Georgia's Zachariah Branch in the 2026 NFL Draft, who, by all accounts, has impressed thus far.

But more important than impressing the media during padless or non-contact practices is how Branch is perceived by his teammates, especially the leaders, early in his career. Luckily for him, he just landed a nice comparison from veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Atlanta Falcons fans will love Tua Tagovailoa comparing Zachariah Branch to Jaylen Waddle

Tagovailoa addressed reporters after Wednesday's OTA practice, and he was asked about the often-made comparisons between Branch and one of his former targets, Tyreek Hill. But the veteran quarterback opted for another former Miami Dolphins teammate as Branch's comparison instead.

"I mean, dude's fast. Dude can play. Very shifty," Tagovailoa said. "(He) kind of reminds me of [Jaylen] Waddle. I mean, he has the same number. Great, great, great kid. Got to know him for the short amount of time that I've met him. But he's a great kid. Got a good head on his shoulders, and he asks a lot of questions. He asks a lot of questions, and I think that's something very good that you like to see in your rookies."

Now, if Branch could become a Jayden Waddle-level player in Atlanta, Stefanski and Co. would be cooking with hot grease. Although not a Pro Bowl or All-Pro player, he did fetch a first-rounder in a trade this offseason, and Waddle is an elite No. 2 wideout. That's all the Falcons need him to be.

This comparison should have fans salivating about the idea of a highly-skilled speedster next to the ever-elusive Robinson, multi-faceted Pitts and do-it-all London. Waddle caught a lot of footballs from Tagovailoa and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark three times, twice alongside Hill in Miami.

Although a promising comparison, it isn't necessarily a one-to-one, or at least it doesn't appear so. Waddle is much bigger than Branch and more of a downfield threat as a 'Z' receiver than Branch, who thrives mainly on targets behind the line of scrimmage. Waddle's game was and is more diverse.

That said, Waddle did get a lot of opportunities behind the line of scrimmage and inside 10 yards during his first campaign before expanding his route tree. Tagovailoa saw Waddle develop this way, and perhaps he sees a similar path for Branch.

Whatever the reason that Tagovailoa chose to compare Branch to Waddle, it is undoubtedly a good sign for the young Falcons wideout. There are a lot of fast players in the league, and working under Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa has seen plenty. So Branch potentially being Waddle is notable.