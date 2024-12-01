Twitter reacts to Kirk Cousins' blowup performance in Week 13
Kirk Cousins had the worst game of his career against the Chargers on Sunday afternoon. His bone-headed mistakes single-handedly lost the Atlanta Falcons the game.
Cousins, who has been highly criticized in the past, is now on the wrong end of jokes. His awful play combined with his $180-million contract has sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Kirk Cousins' play has Twitter talking about his future
The Atlanta Falcons fanbase has turned their back on Kirk Cousins; they officially want rookie Michael Penix Jr. take over as the starter moving forward. While this is unlikely, it will be the talk of the town until the veteran proves them wrong.
To be fair, these pleas are warranted, just look at his stats—they are unacceptable.
Even the Dirty Birds' former backup quarterback is pleading for a move.
There are too many ways to explain to prove the explosion of Kirk Cousins.
That is just the G-rated version of what fans are saying about Kirk Cousins. There is real reason for a change to be made. Michael Penix Jr. has looked good in very few opportunities while his mentor has been turning the ball over at a historic rate.
The sad reality is we shouldn't expect a change to be made. Raheem Morris already said he doesn't anticipate a change. It is unfortunate because the Falcons will play a Vikings defense that is a nightmare matchup for Atlanta on Sunday.