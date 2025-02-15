Tyler Allgeier could be a trade asset for the Falcons this offseason

Michael “The Burner” Turner arrived in Atlanta at the start of Matt Ryan’s 2008 rookie season after spending four years in LaDainian Tomlinson’s shadow in San Diego. Turner's 1,699 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns played a crucial role in the Falcons’ playoff berth that year and helped ease Ryan’s transition into the NFL.

Fast forward nearly two decades, and Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier may find himself in a similar Tomlinson-Turner situation.

The Falcons are in dire need of defensive reinforcements in 2025. With -$11.1 million in cap space and limited draft capital, General Manager Terry Fontenot will have to make several key moves to reshape the roster.

Meanwhile, Allgeier is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He carries a modest cap hit of $1.18 million in 2025, but his value as a rusher could make him a trade asset, whether for draft picks or a player swap.

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Allgeier made an immediate impact, breaking the Falcons’ franchise record for most rushing yards by a rookie with 1,035 yards—a record he still holds. Despite having a 1,000-yard rusher in the backfield, Atlanta made the controversial decision to draft Bijan Robinson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In 2024, Allgeier’s workload decreased as Robinson had a breakout season, solidifying himself as the Falcons’ workhorse heading into 2025. Despite limited touches, Allgeier continued to prove his starter potential in the NFL, rushing for 644 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Best Fits for Allgeier

While Tyler Allgeier has proven to be a capable rusher, his trade value may be limited to a Day 3 draft pick. However, for teams in need of reliable depth in the backfield, he could still be a valuable addition.

If Atlanta considers trading Allgeier this offseason, the most obvious destination would be the Las Vegas Raiders.

Similar to the 2008 Falcons, the Raiders are expected to draft a rookie quarterback with the sixth overall pick. A strong running game is a rookie quarterback’s best friend, helping alleviate pressure and open up the passing attack. The Raiders finished dead last in the NFL in rushing in 2024 with just 1,357 yards, and their leading rusher, Alexander Mattison, managed only 420 yards.

Another potential landing spot for Allgeier is the Denver Broncos. In 2024, Denver split its backfield between Javonte Williams (513 yards) and Jaleel McLaughlin (496 yards), with rookie quarterback Bo Nix contributing 430 rushing yards. However, Williams and McLaughlin combined for just five rushing touchdowns, and neither has reached the 1,000-yard mark in their careers.

Allgeier’s Potential Final Year in Atlanta

The Falcons’ rushing attack has been their most consistent offensive unit in recent years. With Michael Penix Jr. set to take over as the starting quarterback in 2025, both Robinson and Allgeier will likely play key roles in supporting the first year starter.

Penix has the potential to bring stability to Atlanta’s long-running quarterback carousel, but with the Falcons leaning heavily on Robinson, Allgeier’s future beyond 2025 if he isn’t traded this offseason remains uncertain.