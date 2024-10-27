Tyler Allgeier's exceptional streak stays alive despite disastrous blunder
Tyler Allgeier has been the NFL's most reliable ball carrier since entering the league in 2022. Over 40 games and 452 carries, he has not fumbled the football.
That appeared to have ended on Sunday after he dropped a handoff that ultimately resulted in a safety. However, since the fumble happened on the handoff, Kirk Cousins was handed the fumble on the stat sheet, meaning Allgeier still hasn't fumbled as a professional.
Tyler Allgeier stays perfect as a ball carrier due to scorebook technicalities
I don't think anyone will argue that Tyler Allgeier isn't at fault for the disastrous fumble following A.J. Terrell's interception. Cousins delivered a perfect handoff but, due to a defender being in the backfield, Allgeier had a lapse in focus and lost the ball.
As we always say, the quarterback position takes way too much blame and this is a perfect example. Cousins did nothing wrong yet he was credited with his sixth fumble of the year.
So, we should thank the quarterback for sacrificing his stats for the third-year running back.
We can all laugh now since the Falcons ended up with the win. If they hadn't, we would be talking about how catastrophic that play was. Not only did the bruising running back drop the exchange but he had the ball punched out by KJ Britt when he tried to recover the mistake.
The game was well in hand but that mistake handed the Bucs two points and the ball. It eventually allowed Baker Mayfield the opportunity to orchestrate a game-winning drive. Luckily, that did not happen.
The Falcons need to learn how to put these games away. Winning one-score games feels great when the clock hits zero but we need more of the blowout games like we had against Carolina two weeks ago.