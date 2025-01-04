Atlanta’s veteran tight end Charlie Woerner is having a standout first season as a Falcon, enjoying a career year in receptions with seven catches on twelve targets for 46 receiving yards. While these numbers may seem modest, they highlight his primary role: run blocking. Brought over from San Francisco on a three-year, $12 million deal, Woerner has been a cornerstone of the Falcons’ ground game.

Standing 6’5” and weighing 241 lbs, Woerner (TE2) is slightly smaller than Atlanta’s starting tight end, Kyle Pitts (6’6”, 246 lbs). While Pitts excels as a receiving threat, Woerner’s expertise lies in his dominance as a run blocker. According to NFL Pro, Woerner has been on the field for 284 of Atlanta’s 457 rushing plays this season (62.1%). Impressively, 13 of the Falcons’ 15 rushing touchdowns have come when running behind him.

The Falcons' run game has continued to flourish, thanks in part to the creative play-calling of first-year offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Robinson frequently employs pre-snap motion to optimize Woerner’s effectiveness, often motioning him toward the play direction to build momentum before engaging defenders. This strategy gives Woerner a crucial edge, allowing him to create space for ball carriers.

The Falcons are just eight yards away from surpassing 2,000 rushing yards for the third consecutive season, a feat last accomplished between 2004 and 2006. Woerner’s contributions have been pivotal in paving the way for Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, who together are 122 yards shy of 2,000 rushing yards as a duo. Achieving this milestone would mark the first time since Michael Turner (1,699 yards) and Jerious Norwood (489 yards) did so in 2008.

Woerner operates like an extra lineman on the field, embracing the unglamorous but vital work of blocking. If the Pro Bowl recognized blocking tight ends, Woerner’s performance this season would make him a shoo-in. His impact is undeniable, and he has proven to be an indispensable piece of Atlanta’s offensive success.