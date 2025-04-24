Unexpected reunion is Kirk Cousins' only shot at 2025 relevance

Looking at teams that should have an interest in Kirk Cousins shows just how difficult a time any potential trade will be. While Cleveland has been an oft-speculated landing spot, the move simply makes zero sense for the Browns. You're already stuck with the frustration of Deshaun Watson and want to sign up for another struggling veteran? Only two remaining spots make any level of sense for a potential trade.

Pittsburgh is the first potential fit, but appears enamored with the enigma that is Aaron Rodgers. Unless the polarizing veteran decides to make good on his consistent retirement suggestions, this appears to be the direction Mike Tomlin and the Steelers will go. However, there is an argument to be made that Cousins would have a better chance to maintain peace with receivers George Pickens and DK Metcalf.

Kirk Cousins has one remaining path back to starting relevance

The one team remaining that has already been widely ruled out for the veteran as a potential landing spot is the Minnesota Vikings. A return to Minnesota wasn't viewed as likely based on the team moving forward with J.J. McCarthy. Returning to Cousins would raise obvious questions about why the team didn't re-sign Sam Darnold. This changes, however, if the Falcons are willing to pay a large portion of Kirk's contract.

Already stuck with the veteran's poorly aging deal, at least the Falcons could free themselves of the distraction if Minnesota will reconsider. The Vikings have watched as McCarthy's class has produced Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr. It is fair to wonder about the reality of the class providing a sixth starter from the same round. Not only this, but the young quarterback missed his entire rookie season with injury concerns.

Cousins knows the system and was a valuable piece of Minnesota's organization. Reuniting the veteran with a talented offensive core makes sense. If Cousins isn't able to return to the player he was previously in Minnesota, you can sell the promise of the future with McCarthy. Minnesota's current depth chart fails to offer a second option at the position. The franchise is going to be forced to make a move, and a reunion with Cousins could become more attractive.

Considering the team's cap space and reluctance to pay Cousins the previous offseason, this move requires Atlanta absorbing most of the contract. Something the team appears destined to do with a quickly shrinking market. Kirk Cousins returning to Minnesota makes sense for both sides and would rid the Falcons of the endless offseason story.