Updated NFC playoff picture after Atlanta Falcons clutch win in Tampa
By Nick Halden
As we near the halfway point of the season the Atlanta Falcons remain in the playoff picture and appear to be headed for their first berth since 2017. The Atlanta Falcons hold the third seed with the division leaders in order of seeding being Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals. The Falcons and Lions are the expected leaders while the remaining duo has been among the league's biggest surprises.
The Falcons now have a game lead over the Tampa Bay Bucs as well as holding the tiebreaker giving them at least two weeks of holding the division lead. Even if the Falcons fall to Dallas the Bucs are taking on the undefeated Chiefs suggesting they will have a margin for error.
The Atlanta Falcons remain the third seed trailing behind Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders
The rest of the NFC playoff picture is filled out with three wildcards in the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles. From Atlanta's perspective, this is a great group with the Falcons already having the tiebreaker over Philly, a win over Green Bay last season, and a game still ahead with Minnesota.
Even if the Bucs were to finish the season hot the Falcons have reason to believe they can remain in both the division and wildcard pictures. In the AFC the current playoff teams on Atlanta's schedule are the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and a Pittsburgh Steelers team that beat Atlanta in Week 1.
The Falcons will take on the Dallas Cowboys this week before traveling to Denver for their final game before the bye week. Finding a way to win both games would be monumental giving the Falcons the ability to lock in their playoff spot and focus on chasing positioning. A tall task facing a desperate Cowboys roster and a Denver team that has been unexpectedly great early this season.