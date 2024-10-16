Updated Playoff picture after Atlanta Falcons crush Carolina in road win
By Nick Halden
If the Atlanta season ended today the Falcons would win the NFC South and be the second seed in the conference behind only the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings, Falcons, Commanders, and 49ers would be the first four seeds as division winners. While there is a long way to go in the season it is odd to see Atlanta as a top two seed.
A spot the team hasn't seriously competed for in six years seems suddenly within reach. The toughest part of Atlanta's schedule is behind them with a lot of winnable stretches ahead. The NFC wildcard picture would be the Lions, Bucs, and Packers.
The NFC is far deeper than expected with early results leaving the Cowboys, Eagles, Bears, and Seahawks on the outside. All four teams have had better starts to the season than many expected. The conference has far more teams in the early running and Atlanta must find ways to improve to stay in control of the second seed.
The team's lack of run defense and pass rush are going to catch up with them if additions and adjustments aren't made. Offensively they can match up with anyone in the conference but late in the season, it won't matter if you can never get off the field.
Atlanta's positioning is credit to Kirk Cousins, Younghoe Koo, and an Atlanta coaching staff that continues to show an ability to make in-game adjustments. Looking at Atlanta's schedule the rest of the way it is completely possible the team compete for the second or first overall seed in the conference.
The Vikings currently hold the top seed but have to play the Lions twice and match up with the Falcons later in the year. Atlanta has the advantage of playing in a far easier division and not having the early upset losses the 49ers and Cowboys have both suffered. As we head into Week 7 everything and Atlanta's schedule begins to soften everything is in front of a team that has quickly established themselves as a real contender in this year's NFC.