Veteran Falcons defender among list of surprising 2025 returns

Understanding where Atlanta's cap situation was heading into the 2025 offseason, the team's quiet approach doesn't come as a shock. For this same reason, cutting beloved veteran Grady Jarrett could be understood. This didn't make the move any less painful, but objectively it was the correct decision for Atlanta. One that was expected by many to be followed by the reason of fellow veteran defensive lineman David Onyemata.

At least thus far, Onyemata remains on Atlanta's roster and appears to factor into the team's 2025 plans. This is a bit of a surprise when you consider Atlanta was willing to part ways with Jarrett. Yes, the cap hit for Jarrett was higher, but so was the expected production. Onyemata would save Atlanta an expected $8 million in cap space. Roughly half of Onyemata's current cap hit would be subtracted from Atlanta's books, giving the team more flexibility as the defensive rebuild continues.

Atlanta retaining veteran David Onyemata has been one of the bigger offseason surprises

Considering the defensive results were poor enough for the team to part ways with Jarrett the expectation was the same happening for Onyemata. However, the Falcons could view the veteran as an important piece as they attempt to rebuild the defensive interior. Coaching is important, but veteran leadership and example in every position group are needed for almost every capable team.

Atlanta keeping Onyemata does offer Jeff Ulbrich a chance to work with one reliable veteran on the interior as they evaluate a number of options. Last year's draft class was heavily focused on adding to the defensive line and attempting to find future building blocks.

While it is still possible the team opts to cut Onyemata to open cap space it is doubtful. Cutting a veteran this far into free agency would be a poor reflection on the front office. It doesn't offer Onyemata the best chance to find a new landing spot and make the most of his market value. It appears the Falcons are content moving forward with Onyemata as a piece of the team's 2025 defensive plans.