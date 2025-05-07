Vikings continue to slam door in the face of a potential Kirk Cousins reunion

Atlanta Falcons fans still hoping for a trade of quarterback Kirk Cousins continue to be let down. It appears that Aaron Rodgers spurning Pittsburgh is the team's final hope of finding a possible trade of the veteran quarterback. Kirk's former team has continued to slam the door shut on any potential reunion. The latest evidence of this is the Vikings giving Kirk Cousins' number to new Minnesota backup Sam Howell. It serves as further confirmation that Minnesota is content moving forward with J.J. McCarthy as their starter.

When the team made a move for Sam Howell, it was clear a reunion with their former starter wasn't going to happen. It was likely viewed as a lateral move after deciding not to pay Sam Darnold after the quarterback's struggles to end the 2024 season. With this in mind, it seems the Falcons are going to be forced to follow through on their early offseason intentions of keeping Cousins on the 2025 roster.

The Falcons have run out of potential trade partners for quarterback Kirk Cousins

Atlanta's asking price of having a team pick up so much of Cousins' remaining salary was the deciding factor in not moving the veteran quarterback. This is understandable from Atlanta's perspective when you consider the need for a reliable backup. If you're stuck paying Kirk Cousins, the team might as well gain every possible benefit.

Penix looks the part of a franchise quarterback but is yet to prove himself capable of holding up to a full season of NFL-level punishment. Add in the college injuries that delayed Penix's career, and the reasons to keep a reliable second option are glaring. Cousins isn't the ideal fallback when you look at the veteran's cost and the 2024 struggles. However, the Falcons put themselves in a position where they literally cannot afford to be picky. Cousins is the option the team finds itself stuck with.

For Minnesota, it is an interesting gamble to trust J.J. McCarthy in a rookie class that has already produced so many starters. Sam Howell, being the lone noteworthy addition at quarterback, tells you all you need to know about Minnesota's plan moving forward. This is McCarthy's job to lose with Cousins remaining in Atlanta and Sam Darnold signing in Seattle. Watching how this plays out for a class that has already produced Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Penix will be fascinating. Unfortunately, this means another potential landing spot for Cousins is an undeniable dead end.