Warning signs may be too concerning for a top Falcons 2025 draft target

Since Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot has taken over, the franchise has been very careful about the type of players they bring into the locker room. Off-the-field concerns have typically disqualified potential targets from Atlanta as a landing spot. The one obvious exception to this was in Fontenot's first full year when the Falcons chased quarterback Deshaun Watson. This was in the middle of Watson facing truly disturbing allegations off the field.

During Fontenot's tenure, it has been the one exception, and the Falcons were extremely fortunate not to have won the bidding war for the quarterback. Atlanta believed they were poised to land what has ended up being one of the worst contracts in sports history. Yes, Cleveland paid more guarantees than Atlanta was willing to offer, but the point remains. The team strayed from their typical standard and almost paid a very damaging price.

Atlanta shouldn't consider taking Mike Green in a loaded pass rushing class

With this in mind, the Falcons shouldn't consider spending their first-round pick on edge rusher Mike Green. Head coach Raheem Morris and a group from Atlanta attended Green's Pro Day, lending reason to believe the pass rusher is a serious consideration. Atlanta's current options rushing the passer are a trio of Bralen Trice, Arnold Ebiketie, and Leonard Floyd.

It is easy to see why the Falcons would want to add to this less-than-impressive group. Atlanta needs to find a star edge rusher and their best chance of doing that is spending a first-round pick on the position. However, that first-round selection shouldn't be Marshall defender Mike Green. In a loaded draft class at the position, the Falcons are going to have other options.

Aside from this, there are potential slam-dunk fits in the secondary and at linebacker that would be huge defensive upgrades. None of these picks would come with the alarming off-field concerns facing Green. Atlanta doesn't have to put itself in harm's way when there are so many first-round defensive fits that don't present these concerns.

Previously the reasons weren't known for Green's dismissal from Virginia. With clarity provided, the Falcons would be wise to avoid the edge rusher and look at the myriad of other fits that would improve the defense. Atlanta has been careful about building their locker room, and that should continue as the team looks to turn the page to the Michael Penix Jr. era. Green is an intriguing prospect, but shouldn't be Atlanta's selection with the 15th pick.